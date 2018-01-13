31,000 gallons of salt brine used on Summit County roads after Friday's storm

About 31,000 gallons of salt brine was used on Summit County roads after Friday's storm.

Other statistics from the Ohio Department of Transportation for Summit County roads:

1,048 tons of salt

4,000 gallons of Aquasalina with Ice Bite

ODOT says Aquasalina with Ice Bite is a product they use to keep the salt effective when the surface and air temperature drop below 25 degrees.

