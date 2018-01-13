Dozens of Lakewood teens 'Sleep Out' to raise awareness of homelessness

Dozens of students gathered on the steps of Lakewood Congregational Church to hold a "Sleep Out." (Source: WOIO)

Dozens of students gathered on the steps of Lakewood Congregational Church to hold a "Sleep Out."

The teenagers will sleep in cardboard boxes that they constructed: it will be their only source of shelter.

It's to raise awareness and money for the homeless people in the area.

"We're youth, a lot of people would be inside watching TV or playing video games on a Saturday night but we're here collecting donations sleeping in boxes you know," Jay Tamilio said.

"People are going through some pretty serious things like they have to sleep outside in this cold with like nothing," One student said.

"We're here to make a difference, every little bit counts we know that there are people out here tonight that are on the street and they don't have a place to go so we're here trying to live like they do," Lindy Warren said.

The teens also stood on the corner of West Clifton Boulevard and Detroit Avenue asking for donations, proceeds will go to several homeless support agencies.

This is the 14th year Lakewood Congregational Church has held this "Sleep Out."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.