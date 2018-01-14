Off-duty Cleveland police officer shoots, kills suspect outside Corner Alley Saturday

The suspect attacked the officer outside of the Corner Alley in University Circle. (Source: WOIO)

An off-duty Cleveland Police sergeant shot a suspect who allegedly attacked the officer outside the Corner Alley in University Circle late Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 13, while the officer was working a second job at the Corner Alley.

A police department press release says that there was a fight between several males, and the officer escorted them off the property.

One of the men returned and fought with the officer outside the location and physically assaulted the officer, according to the release. The officer fired their gun, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

The officer was injured during the altercation, and is currently being treated. The officer's name has not been released.

The Cleveland Police Use of Deadly Force Investigation team responded to the scene and are investigating.

Director of Restaurant Operations for Corner Alley Uptown released the following statement:

The Corner Alley Uptown in University Circle is saddened by the very unfortunate incident that occurred last night. We remain committed to working with our partners at Cleveland Police, University Circle Police and CWRU police to create a safe and fun environment for all our patrons. We will have no further comment at this time.

This is a developing story, Cleveland 19 News is working to find out more details surrounding the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.