John Carroll basketball has averaged 105 points a game this season

The John Carroll Men's basketball team has averaged 105 points a game this season.

Only four other teams in college basketball are scoring more points than John Carroll this year.

This is Pete Moran's first season as the head coach of the Blue Streaks, he is the son of legendary JCU coach Mike Moran.

The key to this great offense is quick ball movement.

For a look at John Carroll's schedule for the rest of the season, click this link.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.