Ohio confirms 1 case of disease fatal to deer

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it has confirmed a positive case of chronic wasting disease in a captive deer and is taking steps to control any spread of the disease.

Department officials said in a release Friday that there has been no evidence that the disease has affected the state's wild deer population.

Ohio officials say the positive sample was taken from a single buck on a hunting preserve in Guernsey County. The animal was transferred from a captive breeding facility in Holmes County just days before it was harvested. The preserve and the breeding farm remain under quarantine as monitoring continues.

While the disease is fatal in deer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there is no evidence that it can be transmitted to humans.

