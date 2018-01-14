Mentor Police looking for man accused of stealing $300 worth of Pokemon cards

If anyone has any information about the suspect you are asked to call police at 440-205-3293. (Source Mentor Police Department)

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The Mentor Police Department is looking for the man accused of stealing $300 worth of Pokemon cards.

Investigators said the suspect arrived at the retail store in a smaller light colored SUV.

If anyone has any information about the suspect you are asked to call police at 440-205-3293.

