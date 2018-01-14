Coast Guard calls off rescue of dog trapped on ice off East 72nd Street marina

The Coast Guard has called off the rescue of a dog trapped on the Lake Erie ice.

The Coast Guard was first alerted to the dog being on the ice off the East 72nd Street marina in Cleveland around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, January 14.

At first, crews tried to lure the dog back to shore with treats and toys, but then they decided to walk and crawl out onto the ice to reach the animal.

At one point, the dog was about 1,000 feet off shore.

As crews got closer to the dog, they noticed it running toward land and it's now believed the dog is off the ice.

The Coast Guard will search again for the dog in the morning during their daily "ice run" exercises.

If they do locate the animal, they will again try another rescue.

Earlier this week, the Coast Guard practiced ice rescues just like this.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.