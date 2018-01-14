Golden State Warriors 5-point favorites for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors are 5-point Las Vegas favorites for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When the Cavs and Warriors square off on Monday it’ll be a NBA Finals rematch, and many feel a preview as well.

Sure, teams like Boston, San Antonio and others will have something to say about it, but the Warriors and Cavs are the favorites to be playing in June.

Fortunately for the Cavs, but not for anybody that likes going outside, June is a long way away. The Wine & Gold are limping through the first part of 2018, Golden State sure isn’t.

The Warriors have scored 120 or more points in six of their last eight games, they are 7-1 over that span.

It is important to remember that the Cavs team you see Monday will likely not be the team that would face Golden State in the Finals, the trade deadline is still looming.

Many feel the Cavaliers will pull the trigger on a deal or two to get better. They already attacked their needs in the offseason, adding bench scoring and getting Jae Crowder in the Boston trade to help guard Kevin Durant.

They need backcourt help as well to deal with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Right now, they don’t have the defensive presence they need in their backcourt to help with those guys.

By June they could. Remember that if things don’t go well on Monday. Just remember, June will get here eventually. In the meantime, try to stay warm, and try to remember the Cavs are not done shaping the roster.

