Google Arts and Culture app matches you with your art doppelganger

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Do you ever feel like your face is a beautiful piece of art and belongs on a canvas? 

The Google Arts and Culture app now matches your selfie with a historical art doppelganger.

Using a selfie, the Arts and Culture app compares the user's photo with historical artworks around the world until the perfect look-alike is found.

People have been sharing their comparisons on social media.

The app, which also allows the mobile user to explore art collections and stories from around the world, is available on the Android and iTunes stores.

