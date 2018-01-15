Google Arts and Culture app matches you with your art doppelganger

Do you ever feel like your face is a beautiful piece of art and belongs on a canvas?

The Google Arts and Culture app now matches your selfie with a historical art doppelganger.

Using a selfie, the Arts and Culture app compares the user's photo with historical artworks around the world until the perfect look-alike is found.

People have been sharing their comparisons on social media.

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

My highest match is 34%. I only look 1% more like the woman in Mann's "The Blue Coat" than I look like this dude. I'm just going to lean into it and grow the mustache. pic.twitter.com/8KpDxA6klN — Haley Lindsey (@ham_linds) January 14, 2018

I'm a study for death, and proud of it! pic.twitter.com/BLvvrjNe4R — Lena Cuisine (@alenahelzer) January 14, 2018

The app, which also allows the mobile user to explore art collections and stories from around the world, is available on the Android and iTunes stores.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.