Cleveland police search for man who tried to rob Subway restaurant with knife

Police are attempting to identify the man who attempted to rob a Subway restaurant with a large kitchen knife on West 25th Street in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, the man tried to rob the restaurant location at 3494 West 25th Street just after noon on Jan. 9.

The man approached the register to pay for his sandwich and threw a plastic bag on the counter while holding a large knife, according to police.

Police say he then tried to jump over the counter, but the employee pushed the store's panic alarm.

The man was last seen heading westbound from West 25th Street down Daisy Avenue.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

He was wearing a distinctive red spider hooded sweatshirt with a black ski cap during the robbery attempt.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact Det. Janet Murphy with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.