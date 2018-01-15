Lakewood couple brings coffee and ice cream shop to busy corridor

Coffee and ice cream are polar opposites in the temperature department, but they're the winning combo for the Brunori family in Lakewood.

The couple opened Addicted Coffee and Ice Cream this past fall. They're surrounded by great bars and restaurants, but wanted to bring a family-oriented business to a busy corridor of the city.

Since September, Jeannie Brunori and her husband Vincent have been working to bolster the sense of community in their neighborhood.

"I love coffee. I always have," Jeannie said. "I just like the atmosphere. People are coming in. They're typically in a good mood. They've very talkative."

The business is at the corner of Madison Avenue and Bunts Avenue. The Brunoris say the area has longed for a coffee shop. The duo wanted a place cool enough for teens to stop by and families to enjoy. It's a three minute walk from Lakewood High School.

"We live right around the corner, so this is our neighborhood," Jeannie said.

There's coffee to please just about every pallet. The Brunoris business model involves working with local companies.

"The beans that we use- they're organic beans. They're fair trade beans," Jeannie said. "If you get into big corporation type stuff they're buying beans from farmers and paying them pennies and then marking them up. This is something that they're not taking advantage of some small farmer."

It's nice to be able to pick up the phone and talk with the owner directly," Vincent said. "And if you have any issues they can resolve them right away."

Nitrogen cold brew is another popular item.

"We take our coffee beans and they are brewed never being exposed to heat," Jeannie said. "It's very rich in flavor (and) kept at 45 degrees. It comes out as you see a little bit frothier."

Addicted Coffee and Ice Cream also sells Italian soda and ice cream from Country Parlour Ice Cream Co. One of the unique desserts is the perfetta dipendenza. It's a chocolate lined waffle cone with a scoop of ice cream with an espresso shot poured over it. It's topped with whipped cream and chocolate-covered coffee beans.

The cones are shipped from Italy and hand-dipped by the Brunoris and their employees.

Rounding out the fun is a treat called Dragon's Breath. It's a cereal-like snack infused with liquid nitrogen that causes puffs of smoke to appear when chewed.

"Kids can come and hang out," Jeannie said. "It's a safe place... be part of the community we live and raise our family in."

Later this month Addicted Coffee and Ice Cream plans to launch an online ordering app and curbside delivery service.

