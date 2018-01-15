Cleveland police officer involved in crash on city's east side

A Cleveland police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Harvard Road on Monday morning.

Paramedics responded to the scene near the intersection with East 93rd Street just after 8 a.m.

Both vehicles sustained damage, but Cleveland police say neither the officer nor the driver of the other vehicle were injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

