Cleveland police find man, woman shot dead in car

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after two people were found fatally shot in a car Monday morning on the city's east side.

According to Cleveland police, the incident was reported just after 9 a.m. in front of the building located in the 9700 block of Kennedy Avenue.

Police and paramedics say the man and woman were both suffering from gunshot wounds to their heads. They were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Homicide detectives were requested to the crime scene for further investigation.

