Parma couple found dead in suspected double suicide pact

Two dead in suicide pact. (Source: WOIO)

Parma police say a man and a woman are dead in a suspected suicide pact.

Officers say both victims were found with gunshot wounds inside the home at 3248 Alden Dr.

Their bodies were found on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Alex Hetrick, 28, and Renee Mur, 27.

Parma police are still investigating who did the shooting.

