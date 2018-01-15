Akron man charged after shooting at police officers

A man was taken into custody late Friday after allegedly shooting at Akron police officers.

Police responded to the home in the 1300 block of West Waterloo Road around 11:30 p.m. for a fight with weapons.

The 911 caller said the suspect had a gun and was threatening to shoot someone. The 911 caller also said the suspect was acting crazy and tearing up the house.

When officers arrived, Michael Higgins allegedly exchanged gunfire with the officers and then barricaded himself inside the house.

Higgins surrendered after a brief standoff.

No officers were injured, but Higgins was treated for a minor graze wound to his left arm. Higgins was treated and released from Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Two handguns were removed from the house.

Higgins is charged with felonious assault on a police officer and booked into the Summit County Jail. Police say additional charges are expected.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is departmental procedure. Their names have not been released.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.