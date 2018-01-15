Bill Murray makes SNL cameo as former White House adviser Steve Bannon

(RNN) – Bill Murray made a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” as Steve Bannon in the opening skit.

SNL portrayed Bannon over the past year as the Grim Reaper. This time in a skit mocking MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Murray pulled back the death cloak to reveal himself.

“My God, Steve, I’ve always thought you looked like death, but this is death warmed over,” said Kate McKinnon playing Mika Brzezinski.

Steven Bannon (Bill Murray) stopped by Morning Joe to talk about Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury." #SNL pic.twitter.com/FBL9W3mNla — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2018

Bannon’s less-than-buttoned-up appearance was often criticized and mocked on late night shows.

The ousted White House senior adviser resigned as editor from the conservative news outlet Breitbart after Michael Wolff’s book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" came out last week.

Bannon was heavily featured in the book, even saying Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower was “treasonous” and “would crack like an egg” if the FBI interviewed him.

Another SNL alum Fred Armisen portrayed Wolff, whose book has been under fire for accuracy. When asked if everything in the book was accurate, Armisen as Wolff said, "Even the stuff that's not true, is true."

Leslie Jones portrayed Oprah, whose speech at the Golden Globes stoked the fires that she would run for president.

"There's only one job in the world more powerful than being president," Jones said in character. "And that's being Oprah!"

Later in the show, guest host Sam Rockwell dropped an F-bomb during a skit that was spoofing science shows for children from the 1990s.

