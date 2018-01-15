Man rescued, unresponsive after falling through frozen lake in Shaker Heights

Hole in ice man in Shaker Heights fell through Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (Source: WOIO)

Divers rescue a man who had fallen into Shaker Lakes at South Woodland and Andover Road.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Shaker Heights police had a report of a man that was on the ice and was nowhere to be seen.

Once officers arrived, they saw the footprints in the snow.

They became concerned the victim may have fallen through the ice and contacted firefighters.

Crews on the scene then saw a hole in the ice and firefighters sent in two divers to search for the victim.

For safety reasons, those two divers where then replaced with two other divers.

Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney says the victim is a middle-aged man who was not breathing when they found him.

Sweeney adds the victim may have been in the water for as long as 90 minutes.

EMS rushed him to University Hospitals.

No word on his name or condition.

