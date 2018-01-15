Suspected car thief dies after falling through frozen lake in Shaker Heights

Divers pulled an unresponsive man from icy waters at Green Lake off of South Woodland and Andover Road on Monday.

From Shaker Heights police:

At approximately 10:35 a.m., Shaker Heights police received a call from a resident in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard concerning an abandoned vehicle in their driveway. Responding officers learned the vehicle was recently stolen from a Shaker resident. Officers followed the footprints from the stolen vehicle in a northern direction where they noticed the footprints going into Green Lake. Those footprints led to a hole in the ice. Fire Rescue was summoned for a water rescue. At approx. 2:25 p.m. a body was recovered in the pond.

Shaker Heights Fire Chief Patrick Sweeney said the man, who has been identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Horvath, was not breathing when they found him.

He may have been in the water for as long as four hours before being pulled out.

EMS rushed Horvath to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

