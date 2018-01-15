Akron Police arrest Canton man who broke in law firm

Officers in Akron responded Saturday morning around 5 a.m. to an alarm at a law firm in the 600 block of West Exchange Street.

When officers arrived they noticed fresh footprints in the snow.

As officers followed the footprints to the back of the building where they observed a man walking away.

When officers ordered him to stop, the suspect climbed over a fence and took off running.

After a brief foot chase, Vincent C. Carter, 46, of 7th Street NW in Canton was caught.

Officers recovered pliers, two office keys, credit cards and a watch.

Officers also recovered a bag Carter dropped that contained, cell phones and a DVD player.

Carter was charged with breaking and entering, obstructing official business, possession of criminal tools, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.