Pregnant women: Don't overdo supplements

A recent study done by researchers in Israel revealed that women who take multivitamins and folic acid supplements before they become pregnant and during pregnancy reduce their risk of having a child with autism by 73 percent.

But a study released in 2016, conducted by Johns Hopkins University, suggested that women who had took too much folic acid increased their risk of having a child who developed autism.

Dr. Max Wiznitzer is a pediatric neurologist for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. He points out that the 2016 study showing too much folic acid was bad was a singular study, and that more research is needed.

"Women should take their prenatal vitamin. Women should be on folic acid supplementation. There's no downside," said Wiznitzer.

Wiznitzer says enough folic acid is essential to preventing some devastating neurological disorders in your baby, but be sure to stick to the recommended daily amount.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that women who are of childbearing age and pregnant women should be sure to have 400 micrograms of folic acid a day.

Wiznitzer says too much folic acid is not good.

"You shouldn't overdo vitamin supplements," said Wiznitzer.

Dr. Wiznitzer points out that the women who were involved in the study that warned of too much folic acid raising the risk of of autism in children, had very high levels of folic acid in their body.

"That's not the same as taking your prenatal vitamins. It's not the same as taking a folic acid supplement as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control," said Wiznitzer, "the message we are trying to say is everything in moderation."

