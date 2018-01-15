Cuyahoga Falls police, SWAT find man dead following armed standoff

A Cuyahoga Falls neighborhood was cordoned off Monday after a man suspected of being suicidal barricaded himself inside his home.

Police eventually entered the home and found the man dead.

From Cuyahoga Falls police:

Cuyahoga Falls police responded to an armed possibly suicidal male who was believed to be inside his residence in the 1200 block of Curtis Ave. Responding officers sealed off the area and requested that SWAT respond as the male reportedly had access to additional weapons. SWAT officers later entered the residence and found the male deceased from an apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound. Cuyahoga Falls Police notified the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office who responded to the scene. The victim was a 48-year-old resident of Cuyahoga Falls.

Officers were first called Monday by the man's wife who said he might be suicidal.

No one else was believed to be in the home during the standoff.

