RTA bus driver attacked on Cleveland's East side; suspect in custody

A RTA bus driver was hospitalized after being attacked Monday afternoon on Cleveland's East side.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on the No. 30 bus route, in the area of East 147th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard, according to RTA spokesperson Linda Krecic.

The driver was taken to University Hospitals and is stable, Krecic said.

The suspect was arrested by an RTA Transit Police officer and a Cleveland Police detective.

The suspect remains in custody.

Officials are still investigating, and the suspect has not yet been identified.

Cleveland 19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.