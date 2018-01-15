Local security expert weighs in on Hawaii's false missile alert

Two days after a false alarm alerted Hawaii residents of an "imminent missile attack,” officials say human error was to blame.

It took 38 minutes for another message to alert residents of the false alarm.

State officials say an employee pushed the wrong button and they're making changes for next time they do a drill for something this serious.

Cleveland19 News is getting answers from a local security expert on what we can learn from this.

We checked in with Steve Oluic, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonol who runs a local security firm.

“I think Hawaii will have to exercise their system again, I think they'll have to look at the redundancy in the system and how reporting comes in. Remember where technology and humans meet there's always room for human error. That's the problem, people forget that,” Oluic said.

Oluic says in a true, serious emergency like a missile attack, federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense would be involved in warning residents.

“Those are two scenarios I look at--hacking or simple human error. If it was a simple error than people need to be held accountable for that. The system has to be reviewed, exercised, maybe redesigned,” he said.

Thousands of miles away in Northeast Ohio, Oluic says there is still a lesson that can be learned.

He says the military has taught him it's always good to be prepared for whatever emergency might come your way.

“People should be cognizant of batteries or small generators, AM radios are a key thing to have, they can be recharged. Know your neighbors-- who needs help, who can give help,” Oluic said.

