Winter weather, lingering snow trigger school closings for several local districts

Several school districts in counties south of Cleveland canceled class on Tuesday because of lingering winter conditions.

CLICK HERE FOR AN UPDATED SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST

Most of the snow moved away from Cleveland and the communities in the immediate vicinity, but areas south continued to see snowfall overnight and into the morning.

Not much snow here for the next several days. Only thing this morning is south of Cleveland. Roads may be snow coated early this morning in portions of Stark, Tuscarawas, and Carroll counties. #ohwx @cleveland19news 2:30 AM radar: pic.twitter.com/s1VnB3Sgib — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) January 16, 2018

The conditions prompted some school districts in Tuscarawas and Trumbull counties to call off school.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.