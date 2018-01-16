The best part of the Cavs, Warriors game was this dancing boy (watch)

There weren't many highlights from the Cleveland Cavaliers highlights loss to the Golden State Warriors, but one 5-year-old boy stole the show.

Check out his MVP dance moves!

Tavaris Jones brought the energy during halftime of @cavs x @warriors!



Tune in for the 2nd half on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/xpnGZAXDvy — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2018

Tavaris Jones performed during Monday night's halftime show with the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team.

His dance moves have already gone viral. The boy from Detroit, Mich. has appeared several times on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.