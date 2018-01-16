Police pull elderly man from Willowick home engulfed in flames

Willowick and Wickliffe police officers pulled off a daring rescue when they discovered a 75-year-old man was trapped in his burning mobile home.

According to police, the man called 911 during the early morning hours on Jan. 12 to report his mobile home near the intersection of East 305th Street and Euclid Avenue in Willowick was on fire.

Officers from the Willowick and Wickliffe departments arrived immediately and realized the resident was trapped by flames inside his home.

The dramatic fire was caught on a police cruiser dash cam.

Police knocked out a window opening and pulled the man from the burning trailer.

Fortunately, the man was not injured during the incident.

