Lorain mom, boyfriend to be arraigned in connection with 2-year-old boy's murder

A Lorain County woman and her boyfriend are expected in court Tuesday morning to face charges related to the murder of the woman's 2-year-old son.

The boy's mother, 30-year-old Samone Boykins, has been charged with child endangering.

Her boyfriend Andre Moore, is charged with aggravated murder and child endangering.

According to the Lorain Police Department, 2-year-old Brandon Williams II was found by investigators with second-degree burns covering 45 percent of his body on Nov. 17.

Brandon was eventually taken to MetroHealth Hospital via helicopter for treatment. He died from his injuries on Nov. 22.

Police say Moore told investigators that Brandon suffered the burns while taking a bath, but the boy's injuries were not consistent with Moore's version of the story.

Brandon also had bruising to his face and hip, and a broken rib, according to police.

Moore was arrested for the murder charge on Jan. 12. Boykins was also arrested on the felony child endangering warrant connected to the incident.

Both suspects were being held at the Lorain County Jail.

This story will be updated.

