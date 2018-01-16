Wooster man identified as victim in fatal Ohio helicopter crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wooster man identified as victim in fatal Ohio helicopter crash

(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)

STONY RIDGE, Ohio (AP) - Federal investigators will try to determine what caused the fatal crash of a helicopter used for inspecting power lines that resulted in the death of two men.

Both men aboard, including a 32-year-old Wooster man, died Monday. FirstEnergy said both were contractors doing transmission line inspection work in northwest Ohio.

2 dead after helicopter crash in Wood Co.

The Wood County sheriff's office has identified the pilot as Tyson Snyder of Wooster, and his passenger as 62-year-old Jeffrey Fluharty of Fairmont, W. Va.

The sheriff's office says a caller reported that the helicopter went down suddenly in the crash around midday Monday just south of the Ohio Turnpike.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says there was no sign of fire and no indication that the aircraft hit any utility lines.

Authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

