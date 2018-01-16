Giant ice slabs invading shores of Lake Erie because of dramatic weather changes (video)

Last week's weather of deep cold, then quick warm up, followed by wind, blew in what's known as an ice shove at several locations on Lake Erie shores.

Massive chunks of ice broke up on Friday and were literally shoved up, and sometimes over, the banks in Vermillion, Port Clinton and Kelleys Island.

"It was magnificent! It was like not of this world. I felt like I was on a whole different planet," Cindy Heckert-Sullivan said after seeing the ice shove on Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton.

Taking advantage of the somewhat rare sight she even had her son, Spencer Sullivan, take his cello out on the ice for a senior picture.

"I wanted to get an unusual senior picture for him," Hecket-Sullivan said. "We just parked in the Moose parking lot and crawled over the the rocks that are there on Lakeshore drive and he called he got out on the ice with his chair and the cello and we started snapping pictures while he was playing."

In other cases people have captured the shove as it's happening, like this video from Robert Skeans posted Friday from the west side of Kelleys Island.

Once the ice was shoved into position, and colder temperatures moved in over the weekend it froze the chunks into position, creating blue mountains as shown in Barbara Radebaugh's video posted on Sunday from Port Clinton.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.