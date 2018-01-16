Hound mix who loves kids, belly rubs needs a Furever home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Today the APL is bringing Gina, a 3-year-old female Hound mix. "Gina was surrendered by her owners so we know she that she is house trained, gets along well with kids of all ages, love to play fetch and loves attention in general -- particularly belly rubs," the APL said.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

