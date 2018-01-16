Man shot and killed by off-duty Cleveland police officer identified

The suspect attacked the officer outside of the Corner Alley in University Circle. (Source: WOIO)

The man shot and killed by Cleveland Police Sgt. Dean Graziolli has been identified as Thomas Yatsko.

The 21-year-old was shot Jan. 13, outside the Corner Alley in University Circle.

Graziolli was working a second job as, a security officer, at the time of the shooting.

A police department press release says that there was a fight between several males, and the officer escorted them off the property.

One of the men, Yatsko, returned and fought with Sgt. Graziolli, physically assaulting him.

According to the press release, the officer fired his gun, hitting Yatsko.

He died at University Hospitals.

