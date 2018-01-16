Famous skier wants to inspire and encourage women across Northeast Ohio

On Saturday women will gather on Public Square, and around the country, to march for women's rights. Last year a massive estimated crowd of 500,000 took their message to the streets of Washington D.C. to bring awareness to issues of legislation and policies regarding human rights, including women's rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights and the natural environment.More >>
What sounds better than getting paid to work all from the comfort of your couch? Apple is hoping the answer to that question is 'nothing'.More >>
Who's America's favorite crossing guard? Frank Macuga of Euclid is one of the finalists in a national crossing guard competition to figure that out.More >>
A doctor from University Hospitals says too much folic acid is not good for a pregnancy.More >>
Law enforcement officers in northern Kentucky are warning drivers about black ice after a crash involving a police cruiser. The Park Hills police department on Monday posted a Facebook video of a vehicle plowing into a cruiser. The crash was caught on the officer’s dashboard camera. No one was injured and the police unit is still in operation. Black ice can be difficult to spot. It forms when liquid on an otherwise clear roadway freezes as temperatures drop, according to...More >>
