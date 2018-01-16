Famous skier wants to inspire and encourage women across Northea - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Famous skier wants to inspire and encourage women across Northeast Ohio

Posted by Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
Lisa Ballard is a nationally recognized female skier who hosts women's ski clinics across the country. (Source WOIO) Lisa Ballard is a nationally recognized female skier who hosts women's ski clinics across the country. (Source WOIO)
BRECKSVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Lisa Ballard is a nationally recognized female skier who hosts women's ski clinics across the country.

It's all a part of her program, "Your Turn." Since 1991, she has hosted ski clinics across the country, encouraging women to take it to the next level. She's coached more than 7,000 women.

"When I'm up on the hill, one of the things I really like to do is try to instill that sense of confidence, that "can do" attitude and make sure that everybody is really enjoying the day," she said.

This is her fifth go-around in Boston Mills and the women say they feel honored to be learning from one of the best. She gives a full-day of instruction, right down to customized critiques after the women come in off the hill.

"I'm 62-years-old, I started skiing here four years ago, they have something here for every age. Age is just a number, so you should come out and ski, Lisa has taught me some new things which I'm going to go out there and practice. It's just an excellent program," said Tina Keneaster.

Ballard said she's hoping to inspire and encourage more women to get out on the slopes.

"The goal of the day is to improve your skiing, learn a little about trends and women's ski gear and certainly to have a little fun. Big F. Big U. Big N." she said.

