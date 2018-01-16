Akron woman arrested for shooting two men

Police say an Akron woman shot two men over an argument about a stolen gun.

Hedy Moss, 49, was arrested around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Akron police were called to the 300 block of Gold Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was shot in the head and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he is listed in critical condition.

The second victim was shot in the arm and transported to Akron City Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Akron police are not releasing the victim's names.

Moss was arrested shortly after the shooting at a home in south Akron. She is now locked up in the Summit County Jail and charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

