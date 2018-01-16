Euclid man up for America's favorite crossing guard - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Euclid man up for America's favorite crossing guard

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Frank Macuga leads the way in national crossing guard competition.
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

Who's America's favorite crossing guard? Frank Macuga of Euclid is one of the finalists in a national crossing guard competition to figure that out. 

Safe Kids launched the campaign to raise awareness about the contribution that crossing guards make to protect kids in school zones.

You can see Macuga keeping kids and families safe daily at Bluestone Elementary in Euclid. Macuga, alone with his handy puppet waves and smiles to residents. 

He absolutely loves his job. He has to. He's been a crossing guard for 14 years. 

Macuga is a retired math teacher. He said he always remembers the crossing guard and when he retired that's what he wanted to do. 

You can visit this link to vote for Macuga. 

The winner’s school will receive a $500 grant, and the crossing guard will win some cool prizes.

Voting ends Jan. 31. 

