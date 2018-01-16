Man wanted for questioning in October murder is this week's Fugitive of the Week

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Joshua Walker.

Walker is wanted by US Marshals and Cleveland police for his involvement in an aggravated murder that occurred on Oct. 25, 2017 near the 11600 block of Lorain Ave., Cleveland.

Walker, 33, is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 175 pounds. His last known address is 2100 Block of Edgewood Road, Cleveland Heights.

Walker is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Joshua Walker, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.