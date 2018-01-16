Suspect's wife found dead in Old Brooklyn home following standoff

SWAT called out to standoff. (Source: WOIO)

A police SWAT team was called out to 4305 Archmere Ave. in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a 56-year-old man barricaded himself inside for several hours before being brought out of the home.

Once officers were inside, sources say the suspect's wife was found dead.

How she died has not been revealed.

The Cleveland Police Department said when they got to the scene Richard Williams refused to open the door and a SWAT call up was initiated.

Authorities said Crisis negotiators responded.

Investigators said Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.

