SWAT called to west side home after man barricades himself inside

SWAT called out to standoff. (Source: WOIO)

A police SWAT team was called out to 4305 Archmere Ave. on Cleveland's west side Tuesday.

Authorities say a 57-year-old man barricaded himself inside for several hours before being brought out of the home.

It's unclear why he was inside so long, but police say he is known to have weapons.

Cleveland 19 has a crew on the scene.

Check back later for more details.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.