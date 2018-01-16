Former teacher charged with assaulting two students; police say more victims are possible

A former teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Willoughby Hills appeared in Lake County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, on charges he sexually assaulted two female students.

The alleged abuse happened during the 2009-2010 school year. The victims were 17 and 18-years-old during the alleged assaults.

Willoughby Hills police say their investigation of Anthony Polizzi Jr. was submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office and then presented to the Lake County Grand Jury.

The grand jury indicted Polizzi on 46 counts of sexual battery, 34 counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of attempted sexual battery.

The 41-year-old North Royalton man was arrested on Jan. 5. He will be back in court on March 26.

Willoughby Hills police believe there may be additional victims and they ask anyone who may have information to contact the Willoughby Hills Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111.

Cleveland 19 News has reached out to Cornerstone Christian Academy for a statement.

