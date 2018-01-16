Firestone mansion fire in Fairlawn ruled arson

The Firestone Mansion in Fairlawn is likely a total loss after a fire that started on Saturday night, according to Fairlawn Fire Chief Russell Hose. (Source: Christian Viering, of Viering Photography)

The January 13 fire that destroyed the Cornus Hill Firestone mansion in Fairlawn has been ruled arson.

After three days of investigating, Capt. Steve Brant of the Failawn Fire Dept. investigative team, said Tuesday afternoon that investigators "were able to rule out all accidental causes".

He added, the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the fire.

At least seven fire departments were called to 2544 Chamberlain Rd. around 9 p.m. Saturday for a working fire.

It was declared under control around midnight.

About 33 percent of the home was totally burned out, investigators said the other two-thirds had heavy smoke and heat damage.

The building was owned, but was unoccupied.

If you have any information please call the Fairlawn Police Dept. at 330-670-4300.

