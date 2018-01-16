Cleveland Clinic app connects patients and doctors in 'virtual v - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic app connects patients and doctors in 'virtual visits'

Posted by Brittany Bivins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
New technology allows patients to have virtual visits with medical providers. (Source: WOIO) New technology allows patients to have virtual visits with medical providers. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The flu season hit Northeast Ohio early, sending thousands of people to the hospital by early January.

"Lots of sickness, lots of people not able to go to work because of being ill, and it is going up on an exponential basis, day after day, week after week," said Dr. Matthew Faiman.

Dr. Faiman is the Medical Director of Express Care Online. The service provided by Cleveland Clinic health care professionals, allows patients to connect with doctors through virtual visits.

You can download the app, request a specific doctor, and usually be connected to that person within a matter of minutes. Dr. Faiman says most of the visits take about ten minutes in total. From there, the doctor may give you a diagnosis or write a prescription for your condition.

"I will have patients press on their sinuses or shine a flashlight in the back of their throat to help me make a diagnosis, so that's a novel way to help us educate the doctors, the nurse practitioners, and other providers who are taking care in this practice," said Dr. Faiman.

He said about 15,000 people used the service in 2017, and he expects that number to grow between 25,000 and 50,000 in the near future.

"It's not going to be the only aspect, it's not going to replace, but it's certainly going to augment how we care for patients," he said. "Moving forward, this is going to be something we look back ten years from now and say, wow, this is where we were then. It's certainly going to be around, moving into the future."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • What you need to know about Cleveland's Women's march this Saturday

    What you need to know about Cleveland's Women's march this Saturday

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-01-16 21:44:57 GMT
    Women's March in D.C. in 2017. (Source: Wikipedia)Women's March in D.C. in 2017. (Source: Wikipedia)

    On Saturday women will gather on Public Square, and around the country, to march for women's rights. Last year a massive estimated crowd of 500,000 took their message to the streets of Washington D.C. to bring awareness to issues of legislation and policies regarding human rights, including women's rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights and the natural environment. 

    More >>

    On Saturday women will gather on Public Square, and around the country, to march for women's rights. Last year a massive estimated crowd of 500,000 took their message to the streets of Washington D.C. to bring awareness to issues of legislation and policies regarding human rights, including women's rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights and the natural environment. 

    More >>

  • How you can work from home for Apple

    How you can work from home for Apple

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:22 PM EST2018-01-16 17:22:33 GMT
    (File)(File)

    What sounds better than getting paid to work all from the comfort of your couch? Apple is hoping the answer to that question is 'nothing'.

    More >>

    What sounds better than getting paid to work all from the comfort of your couch? Apple is hoping the answer to that question is 'nothing'.

    More >>

  • Euclid man up for America's favorite crossing guard

    Euclid man up for America's favorite crossing guard

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-01-16 17:17:16 GMT
    Frank Macuga leads the way in national crossing guard competition. (Source: WOIO)Frank Macuga leads the way in national crossing guard competition. (Source: WOIO)

    Who's America's favorite crossing guard? Frank Macuga of Euclid is one of the finalists in a national crossing guard competition to figure that out.  

    More >>

    Who's America's favorite crossing guard? Frank Macuga of Euclid is one of the finalists in a national crossing guard competition to figure that out.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly