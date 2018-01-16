Lake Erie is nearly 100% frozen: What that means for Northeast Ohio's forecast

Lake Erie is nearly 100 percent frozen as of Jan. 16, 2018. (Source: WOIO)

The recent bitter cold stretch that has swallowed up northern Ohio and much of the Great Lakes, is having a major effect on the amount of ice on Lake Erie.

We are around 90 percent ice covered right now, and that number is expected to increase to near 100 percent by the end of the week.

This ice on the lake is a huge deal when it comes to lake effect snow.

The lack of open water will greatly diminish how much lake effect snow we see.

The bands aren't as common, and aren't as strong.

We never totally shut it down, but an ice-covered lake greatly limits it.

We can even get lake effect snow from the other Great Lakes, that aren't frozen, like Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, too.

Obviously, a quick warming trend, like the one we will see this weekend, could break up the ice a bit and lower our percentage.

But as of now, more ice on the lake means less snow for us.

