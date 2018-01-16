10 Cleveland Indians Spring Training games will air on SportsTime Ohio

Ten Cleveland Indians Spring Training games will air on SportsTime Ohio for the 2018 season.

The Indians will play against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 23 in the Spring Training opener.

Fifteen Spring Training games will air on the radio:

10 WTAM

2 WMMS

3 ALT 99.1

Pitchers and catchers will report to Goodyear, AZ on Feb. 14.

The rest of the team will report on Feb. 18.

