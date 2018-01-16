Skip Hop recalls high chair because of potential safety risk

Skip Hop has recalled one of their high chairs because of a potential safety risk.

According to the Skip Hop website the business was given feedback from a small number parents.

Skip Hop said they found out the Tuo Convertible High Chair in Charcoal could pose a potential safety risk if the leg or legs become detached from the seat.

The business said this only impacts a limited production series purchased between December of 2016 and September of 2017 in the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

According to the Skip Hop website the business is working with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The business has issued a voluntary product recall on the Tuo High Chairs. They are encouraging consumers who purchased this impacted product to immediately stop using the high chair until they receive a free replacement.

Style #304200

Recalled date codes:

HH102016

HH11/2016

HH3/2017

HH4/2017

*Photos provided by the Skip Hop website

For more information about the recall, click this link.

