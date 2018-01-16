Skip Hop recalls high chair because of potential safety risk - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Skip Hop recalls high chair because of potential safety risk

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Skip Hop has recalled one of their high chairs because of a potential safety risk.

According to the Skip Hop website the business was given feedback from a small number parents.

Skip Hop said they found out the Tuo Convertible High Chair in Charcoal could pose a potential safety risk if the leg or legs become detached from the seat.  

The business said this only impacts a limited production series purchased between December of 2016 and September of 2017 in the United States, Canada,  Australia and Mexico.

According to the Skip Hop website the business is working with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The business has issued a voluntary product recall on the Tuo High Chairs. They are encouraging consumers who purchased this impacted product to immediately stop using the high chair until they receive a free replacement. 

Style #304200

Recalled date codes:

  • HH102016
  • HH11/2016
  • HH3/2017
  • HH4/2017

*Photos provided by the Skip Hop website

For more information about the recall, click this link

  What you need to know about Cleveland's Women's march this Saturday

    What you need to know about Cleveland's Women's march this Saturday

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-01-16 21:44:57 GMT
    Women's March in D.C. in 2017. (Source: Wikipedia)Women's March in D.C. in 2017. (Source: Wikipedia)

    On Saturday women will gather on Public Square, and around the country, to march for women's rights. Last year a massive estimated crowd of 500,000 took their message to the streets of Washington D.C. to bring awareness to issues of legislation and policies regarding human rights, including women's rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights and the natural environment. 

  How you can work from home for Apple

    How you can work from home for Apple

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:22 PM EST2018-01-16 17:22:33 GMT
    What sounds better than getting paid to work all from the comfort of your couch? Apple is hoping the answer to that question is 'nothing'.

  Euclid man up for America's favorite crossing guard

    Euclid man up for America's favorite crossing guard

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-01-16 17:17:16 GMT
    Who's America's favorite crossing guard? Frank Macuga of Euclid is one of the finalists in a national crossing guard competition to figure that out.  

