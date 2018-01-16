Meteor soars through sky in Michigan, possibly in Ohio

The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they have received multiple 911 calls about a meteor fireball in Michigan.

Officials said this is a natural meteor fireball.

Emergency Management said there is no evidence that the meteor touched the ground.

Homes shook in the area, according to investigators with Emergency Management.

There are reports the meteor was possibly seen in Ohio.

A meteor is a block of matter, relatively small by cosmological standards, that has descended into earth’s atmosphere from outer space, burning a trail of dust and fire as its high speed produces friction with the air.

A meteoroid, then, is an object that resembles a meteor; specifically, it is the name given to a body of matter moving in space before it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

A meteorite is the name for the rock that remains after a meteor strikes earth’s surface.

Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said what we saw on Tuesday night is a meteor.

Videos show a "likely" meteor flying over Michigan and lighting up the night sky. ?????? https://t.co/E024raops7 pic.twitter.com/VXGJNeEy8G — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018

Possible meteor event near Canton, MI....Camera 2 clip happened around 8:08pm pic.twitter.com/WbknbumEdi — ;) (@MelTXD) January 17, 2018

I was walking up my driveway when I saw the flash. Our security camera caught the flash. #meteor pic.twitter.com/lM5XWSsRww — George Onofrio (@gonofrio) January 17, 2018

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.