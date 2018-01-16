Meteor soars through sky in parts of Ohio, Michigan

A meteor was spotted over parts of Ohio and the midwest Tuesday night (Source: CNN)

People in parts of northern Ohio and southern Michigan reported a bright meteor in the night sky, with some accounts of shaking buildings.

The fireball was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

U.S. Geological Survey officials say the boom from the meteor likely registered a 2.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Michigan.

A meteor is a block of matter, relatively small by cosmological standards, that has descended into earth’s atmosphere from outer space, burning a trail of dust and fire as its high speed produces friction with the air.

A meteoroid, then, is an object that resembles a meteor; specifically, it is the name given to a body of matter moving in space before it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

A meteorite is the name for the rock that remains after a meteor strikes earth’s surface.

Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said what we saw on Tuesday night was a meteor.

People took to social media to share what they saw.

Videos show a "likely" meteor flying over Michigan and lighting up the night sky. ?????? https://t.co/E024raops7 pic.twitter.com/VXGJNeEy8G — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018

Possible meteor event near Canton, MI....Camera 2 clip happened around 8:08pm pic.twitter.com/WbknbumEdi — ;) (@MelTXD) January 17, 2018

I was walking up my driveway when I saw the flash. Our security camera caught the flash. #meteor pic.twitter.com/lM5XWSsRww — George Onofrio (@gonofrio) January 17, 2018

