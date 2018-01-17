LIVE: Former nursing home administrator sentenced for elderly pa - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIVE: Former nursing home administrator sentenced for elderly patient's death

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Alice Ramsey. (Source: Lake County Sheriff) Alice Ramsey. (Source: Lake County Sheriff)
PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

A former Lake County nursing home administrator was sentenced Wednesday morning in connection to the death of a elderly patient.

Alice Ramsey was sentenced for patient abuse and reckless homicide charges in front of a Lake County Common Pleas Court judge.

According to police and prosecutors, Ramsey pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 in the death of 85-year-old Mary Srpan, a patient at the Hubbard Road Meadows Group Home in Madison.

Srpan was in an incident at the group home on Jan. 3, 2017. She was brought to the Lake Hospital Madison Emergency Department and died on Jan. 17, 2017.

It has not been explained or released how Srpan was injured. 

This story will be updated.

