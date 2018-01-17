LIVE: Former nursing home administrator sentenced for elderly patient's death

A former Lake County nursing home administrator was sentenced Wednesday morning in connection to the death of a elderly patient.

WATCH HERE: Mobile users click here for 9:15 a.m. live stream.

Alice Ramsey was sentenced for patient abuse and reckless homicide charges in front of a Lake County Common Pleas Court judge.

According to police and prosecutors, Ramsey pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 in the death of 85-year-old Mary Srpan, a patient at the Hubbard Road Meadows Group Home in Madison.

Srpan was in an incident at the group home on Jan. 3, 2017. She was brought to the Lake Hospital Madison Emergency Department and died on Jan. 17, 2017.

It has not been explained or released how Srpan was injured.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.