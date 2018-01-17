Former nursing home administrator to serve 3 years in prison elderly patient's death

A former Lake County nursing home administrator was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday morning in connection to the death of a elderly patient.

Alice Ramsey was sentenced for patient abuse and reckless homicide charges in front of a Lake County Common Pleas Court judge.

According to police and prosecutors, Ramsey pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 in the death of 85-year-old Mary Srpan, a patient at the Hubbard Road Meadows Group Home in Madison.

Ramsey force-fed eggs to Srpan with her medication, causing her to choke at the retirement home on Jan. 3, 2017. She was brought to the Lake Hospital Madison Emergency Department and died on Jan. 17, 2017.

