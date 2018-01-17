Medical Examiner identifies couple found murdered in car

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the couple found murdered inside a car on Kennedy Avenue Monday morning.

The victims are Julianne Fischbach, 50, and Michael Fischbach, 48.

Cleveland police say they were both shot in the head.

Officers responded to 9068 Kennedy Avenue on Cleveland' east side around 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When they found the vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, the couple was found dead in the front seat.

There are no arrests and Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 216-623-5464.

