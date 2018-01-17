Wife found murdered in Old Brooklyn; husband in custody

SWAT officers at Archmere Avenue on Jan. 16. (Source: WOIO)

Linda Myles, 62, was found murdered inside her Archmere Avenue home on Tuesday.

Cleveland police arrested her husband Richard Williams, 56, after a stand-off at their old Brooklyn home.

Officers were called out to Archmere Avenue after Williams said he had killed Myles and was threatening suicide.

When Williams refused to open the door, the SWAT team responded. Williams surrendered peacefully several hours later.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death for Myles.

Williams is charged with aggravated murder.

