Akron man wanted for 2017 murder arrested

Police in Akron have arrested Dominque Thomas.

Thomas, 30, was wanted for his participation in the shooting death of Giovanni Travis.

He was arrested by officers from the US Marshals Office Violent Fugitive Task Force Tuesday, at a home in the 800 block of Hayden Avenue in Akron.

Travis was shot while sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of Baird Street on July 9, 2017.

Police already have Terrell Clayton, 22, in custody for Travis' murder.

